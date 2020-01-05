Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill wants the military to know how much he cares. The rap veteran went online this week to share his admiration for soldiers and their duties.
This week, Meek Mill hit up Twitter to deliver a heartfelt shout-out.
Over the past few hours, high-profile celebs have all hit up their social media pages to share their states of mind with the current global crisis.
Since this week's deadly attack, social media has erupted with #WWIII memes.
This week, buzz developed about President Donald Trump ordering a deadly attack at an airport which ultimately killed Qasem Soleimani.
A US drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump on Baghdad airport has killed a top Iranian commander, in a major escalation in regional tensions that have pitted Tehran against Washington and its allies in the Middle East. The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed a strike killed Qasem Soleimani, who as head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force became the architect of Tehran’s proxy conflicts in the Middle East. A US defense official told CNN the strike was carried out with a drone. (CNN)
The attack immediately sparked negative reactions from key celebrities including Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King.