Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is always here for the daddy duties. The hip-hop veteran went online this past weekend to share an epic-looking moment between himself and his son Papi.

Meek x Papi

Mill went to Instagram this past Sunday with a must-like shot. The pic features him asleep next to his first born.

High-Key Details

The Dreamchasers boss recently went online with a hilarious daddy duties moment. The footage featured Papi dropping some lyrical wordplay in an at-home session.

“Imagine a tape from #MeekMill and his son one day 🔥 .” –SOHH’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

As well as seeing Meek Mill’s son rap, the same week, the rapper shared some must-see footage of his recently born son. Meek revealed a clip of himself giving a baby bottle to his mini-me.

Before You Go

In early May 2020, Mill went to Twitter to break big baby news. Meek credited his low-key girlfriend Milan Rouge for bringing a ‘king’ into the world on his birthday.

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ” -Meek Mill’s Twitter

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

All praise to the most high! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020