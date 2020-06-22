Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is always here for the daddy duties. The hip-hop veteran went online this past weekend to share an epic-looking moment between himself and his son Papi.
Meek x Papi
Mill went to Instagram this past Sunday with a must-like shot. The pic features him asleep next to his first born.
“Forever….” -Meek Mill’s Instagram
“💙🤞🏿” -Wale
High-Key Details
The Dreamchasers boss recently went online with a hilarious daddy duties moment. The footage featured Papi dropping some lyrical wordplay in an at-home session.
“Imagine a tape from #MeekMill and his son one day 🔥 .” –SOHH’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
As well as seeing Meek Mill’s son rap, the same week, the rapper shared some must-see footage of his recently born son. Meek revealed a clip of himself giving a baby bottle to his mini-me.
Before You Go
In early May 2020, Mill went to Twitter to break big baby news. Meek credited his low-key girlfriend Milan Rouge for bringing a ‘king’ into the world on his birthday.
“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ” -Meek Mill’s Twitter