Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is taking fans down memory lane from quarantine. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to reflect on recently turning up with some of the biggest names in the entertainment biz.

On Monday, Meek hit up Instagram with a massive slideshow of lit moments. The shots feature him hanging out with everyone from music icon JAY-Z and Fabolous to Migos’ Quavo and 21 Savage.

“MONEY …POWER …RESPECT!! 💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎 I need one party after quarantine before I go full tunnel vision!” -Meek Mill’s Instagram

Sunday night, Mill hit up Instagram to share a must-see shot. The pic featured him hanging out in a jammed venue with NBA superstar James Harden and West Coast rap heavyweight YG.

“Talking close range … you got n#%gas out here wilding we on the same thing!” -Meek Mill’s Instagram “The gang way” -YG

The Dreamchasers boss recently went online with a hilarious daddy duties moment. The footage features his son Papi dropping some lyrical wordplay in an at-home session.

“Imagine a tape from #MeekMill and his son one day 🔥 .” –SOHH’s Instagram

As well as seeing Meek Mill’s son rap, last week, the rapper shared some must-see footage of his recently born mini-me. Meek revealed a clip of himself giving a baby bottle to his mini-me.