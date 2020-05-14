Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill sees the future in his mini-me. The hip-hop star went online this week to share footage of his son Papi putting in work during a studio session.

Like Father, Like Son

The Dreamchasers boss went to Instagram with a hilarious daddy duties moment. The footage features Papi dropping some lyrical wordplay in an at-home session.

“Imagine a tape from #MeekMill and his son one day 🔥 .” –SOHH’s Instagram

Meek’s Newborn

This week, Mill shared some must-see footage of his recently born son. Meek revealed a clip of himself giving a baby bottle to his mini-me.

Wait, There’s More

Last week, Mill went to Twitter to break the big baby news. Meek credited his low-key girlfriend Milan Rouge for bringing a ‘king’ into the world on his birthday.

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ” -Meek Mill’s Twitter

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

All praise to the most high! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

I’m extremely lucky….. and blessed! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

Before You Go

In late April 2020, Meek shared some gushy Rouge words. Meek Mill acknowledged her born day and promised to help her get back in shape after she gave birth to their baby.