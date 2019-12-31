Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill might have to start sharing real studio time with his mini-me. The hip-hop superstar has shared some must-see footage of his son putting in some recording booth work.
Last night, Meek Milly went to Twitter with a hilarious clip showing Papi rapping about heartbreak.
Last summer, Meek surprised concertgoers after bringing his son out for an unexpected set.
The Philadelphia rapper, who launched his Dream Chasers Records last week, was joined onstage by his 9-year-old son during an appearance in his hometown over the weekend. Rihmeek, who Meek calls “Papi,” proved that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when he spit a freestyle for the crowd at Philly club NOTO. (Rap-Up)
Recently, Meek admitted wealth ultimately did more harm than good for his well-being.
A few nights ago, Meek shared his frustrations toward evil corporations.