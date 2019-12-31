Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill might have to start sharing real studio time with his mini-me. The hip-hop superstar has shared some must-see footage of his son putting in some recording booth work.

Last night, Meek Milly went to Twitter with a hilarious clip showing Papi rapping about heartbreak.

My son pouring his pain out in the stu 👌🏾😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YgdlRns3Oj — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 31, 2019

Last summer, Meek surprised concertgoers after bringing his son out for an unexpected set.

The Philadelphia rapper, who launched his Dream Chasers Records last week, was joined onstage by his 9-year-old son during an appearance in his hometown over the weekend. Rihmeek, who Meek calls “Papi,” proved that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when he spit a freestyle for the crowd at Philly club NOTO. (Rap-Up)

Meek Mill really let his son freestyle on stage 😫😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/v5DryOdY9o — Too Lit Concerts (@TooLitConcerts) July 29, 2019

Recently, Meek admitted wealth ultimately did more harm than good for his well-being.

All this money and this fame kinda ruined me as a person… I’m watching people that I love tryna be in the circus.. a billy coming it’s gone “b” even worster 👌🏾 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 26, 2019

We in the easiest time to become a millionaire… don’t be a weirdo let’s go!!! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

Times* — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

It’s up… — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

Commercial litty lol https://t.co/Wbl3XAAfpI — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

98% went left about this fame and money https://t.co/SMliQpMCQg — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

Well I seen like 50 people come from poverty to millionaires in the last 3 years! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

A few nights ago, Meek shared his frustrations toward evil corporations.

What about major companies taking kids from the ghetto and got them signing they lives away for a lil bit of money?We taking control of that 2020 and exposing the people offering these slave deals! Ima get some lawyers to break down some of these deals y’all offering these kids — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2019

It’s like industry lit …. then it’s lit lit .. it’s 2 different things — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2019

I don’t trust people and they motives really nomore … everybody planning to make something off you with out you knowing! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2019