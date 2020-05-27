Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill doesn’t slow down his daddy duties. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to share a sneak peek at his newborn son.
Meek x Mini-Me
This week, Meek hit up his Instagram Story with a must-see shot. The snapshot features his mini-me with a pacifier in his mouth.
Meek Mill clocking in daddy hours 🍼 -SOHH’s Instagram
Hard Bars
Recently, Meek jumped online with a hilarious daddy duties moment. The footage featured his older son Papi dropping some lyrical wordplay in an at-home session.
“Imagine a tape from #MeekMill and his son one day 🔥 .” –SOHH’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
Recently, the rapper shared some must-see footage of his newly born son. Meek revealed a clip of himself giving a baby bottle to his mini-me.
Before You Go
In early May 2020, Mill went to Twitter to break the big baby news. Meek credited his low-key girlfriend Milan Rouge for bringing a ‘king’ into the world on his birthday.
“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ” -Meek Mill’s Twitter