Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill doesn’t slow down his daddy duties. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to share a sneak peek at his newborn son.

Meek x Mini-Me

This week, Meek hit up his Instagram Story with a must-see shot. The snapshot features his mini-me with a pacifier in his mouth.

Hard Bars

Recently, Meek jumped online with a hilarious daddy duties moment. The footage featured his older son Papi dropping some lyrical wordplay in an at-home session.

Wait, There’s More

Recently, the rapper shared some must-see footage of his newly born son.

Before You Go

In early May 2020, Mill went to Twitter to break the big baby news. Meek credited his low-key girlfriend Milan Rouge for bringing a ‘king’ into the world on his birthday.

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ” -Meek Mill’s Twitter

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

All praise to the most high! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020