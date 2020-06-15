Maybach Music Group star Meek Mill doesn’t stop giving back. He took to social media this past weekend to reveal what he’s done to give back to his community.

Meek went to Twitter on Sunday to dish out facts on how he operates in his old hood. The Philadelphia native said he shows up in a Rolls Royce car and helps out everyone himself.

“I got shot at like 15 different times in my hood… I’m still pulling up maxing out on charity passing out sh*t myself … really pulling up on the corners in a RR telling the trappers and hittaz “come around the corner and help me” and they do!” -Meek Mill’s Twitter

Meek also revealed some special deals he’s signed with his endorsers. In every contract, he makes sure they donate at least $100,000 to charities that provide to his old hood.

“In all my endorsements contracts they have to donate more than a 100k to charity in my hood! This been going on like 3 years!” -Meek Mill’s Twitter

After dropping a new single recently titled “Other Side of America,” Meek revealed the song’s original plans included late rap legend Nipsey Hussle. Meek went to his Instagram Story to share text messages from the late West Coast rap star and said Nip was supposed to have a verse on the song.

On June 5th, Meek shared his new protest-themed “Other Side of America” song. The record takes direct aim at police brutality and what’s happening around the nation.