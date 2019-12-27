Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill has no problem keeping it 100 with the fans. The hip-hop entertainer has dug deep into what impact money and fame had on him in the music biz.

This week, Meek hit up Twitter to dish on the effect wealth made him experience.

All this money and this fame kinda ruined me as a person… I’m watching people that I love tryna be in the circus.. a billy coming it’s gone “b” even worster 👌🏾 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 26, 2019

The Philadelphia native recently told followers now is the best time to fatten their financial status.

We in the easiest time to become a millionaire… don’t be a weirdo let’s go!!! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

Times* — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

It’s up… — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

Meek also responded to people hitting him up with questions about his music.

Commercial litty lol https://t.co/Wbl3XAAfpI — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

98% went left about this fame and money https://t.co/SMliQpMCQg — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

Well I seen like 50 people come from poverty to millionaires in the last 3 years! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

A few nights ago, Meek shared his frustrations toward evil corporations.

What about major companies taking kids from the ghetto and got them signing they lives away for a lil bit of money?We taking control of that 2020 and exposing the people offering these slave deals! Ima get some lawyers to break down some of these deals y’all offering these kids — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2019

It’s like industry lit …. then it’s lit lit .. it’s 2 different things — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2019

I don’t trust people and they motives really nomore … everybody planning to make something off you with out you knowing! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2019