Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is keeping Nipsey Hussle and Lil Snupe in his thoughts. The hip-hop veteran has shared some words for the fallen rap entertainers.

On Wednesday, Meek Milly went to Instagram with jewelry remembering Snupe and Hussle.

I wanna text my dawgs but they in heaven now!

Last summer, Meek went online with a couple posts dedicated to the two late musicians.

Since nipsey died I can never be at peace 🙏🏾

The same week, Los Angeles native Game shared thoughts on Hussle’s life and having it taken from him at the age of 33.

#MarathonMonday I woke up this am thinking how unfair life is sometimes. How bro being robbed of his Father’s Day yesterday made it hard to sit there & enjoy mine. Every time I hear your voice I think the exact same thought Nip, like damn….. bro really gone. Hurts me so I can only imagine how it has affected Blacc Sam, lil Sam, Boog, the kids, moms, pops & his immediate homies. My intention with this post is not to purposely make anyone hurt by the obvious but I feel this is a platform where I can speak my truths & you are all people I can share my feelings with. Life be wack as fuck sometimes, it really does. One day you think you got things under control & everything’s running smoothly, then the next day it throws you a curve ball. When it happens for you, I want to be as strong as you possibly can but do not feel that you have to suppress your emotion to prove to yourself or others that you are super-human. Pain is love too. No one is perfect & if we are all created in God’s image then we are not in this alone. I wish you all a good week and strength as you know like I know, some days are just harder than others. & still, on those days “THE MARATHON CONTINIUES” #TMC 🏁

Days prior, Hussle’s girlfriend Lauren London and some major hip-hop artists including Game remembered him.