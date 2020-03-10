Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill knows his records do much more than motivate. The hip-hop superstar has shared some insane footage of a stripper looking like Captain Marvel in a new clip.

Big Facts

This week, Meek shared footage of an adult dancer appearing to magically slide across a stage. In the clip, the mystery performer is turning up to Mill’s classic “Dreams and Nightmares” intro song.

Intro vibesss https://t.co/MAFFxSFZDq — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) March 10, 2020 Meek Mill reacts to stripper getting magic powers

Meek Mill reacts to stripper turning up to Dreams and Nightmare banger

High-Key Details

In early March, Meek lit up his Instagram page with some must-see content. In the clip, he’s shown driving around in a Rolls-Royce Wraith turning up with his friends to opera-sounding tunes.

“We just on some other sh*t….”

Wait, There’s More

Last month, Meek told fans to look forward to his new album. The Philadelphia native promised to soon end a streak of wack music.

“Especially after my album drop”

Especially after my album drop 🥴 https://t.co/WTxUJbqsqk — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 25, 2020

Before You Go

Mill isn’t the only one upset about subpar tunes. A few days ago, West Coast rapper Game went to Twitter to voice his opinion on the Internet’s effect on making bad music sound good. He didn’t hold back on calling out bad tunes.