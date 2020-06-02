Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is keeping tabs on what’s going down around the country. The Dreamchasers boss has shared some disturbing revelations connected to another black life being taken at the hands of law enforcement.

Meek x Unbelievable

Mill went to Instagram Monday with some shocking details. Meek shared his reaction to Louisville, Kentucky law enforcement reportedly not having body cams working when they killed unarmed black man David McAtee.

David McAtee

According to reports, the shocking incident happened Monday in Louisville. The local resident died after law enforcement fired shots into a crowd of people.

David McAtee, a BBQ chef who was described as a “pillar in the community,” is dead after Louisville police and members of the National Guard opened fire on a crowd. Authorities said someone in the crowd had shot first, but witnesses dispute that account. McAtee’s death comes weeks after Breonna Taylor was killed in her home by Louisville police and days after George Floyd’s death by Minneapolis police. (Twitter News)

Wait, There’s More

Social media has erupted with reactions. People have lit up their Twitter pages to speak on the aftermath of David’s death.

A man was shot and killed in Louisville after law enforcement said they had to "return fire" at a crowd of people.



He was identified by family members as David McAtee, a popular chef and BBQ joint owner who used to feed cops for free https://t.co/TkylyoGAYt — Tasneem N (@TasneemN) June 1, 2020

The Louisville Metro Police and the National Guard shot and killed David McAtee yesterday. He was, of course, unarmed. https://t.co/yOX1j3oifv — Cerise Castle (@cerisecastle) June 1, 2020

A black man, David McAtee was murdered by LMPD & National Guard officers. He was shot and killed just after midnight. David owned a barbecue shop. He was known to feed police officers for FREE. HIS BODY IS STILL IN THE STREET!!! I am SO fucking outraged. RETWEET – know his name! pic.twitter.com/mzTTKFy2hw — Kenidra4Humanity ~ BLACK LIVES MATTER ~ (@KenidraRWoods_) June 1, 2020

Breaking: Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer just announced every single officers' body camera was NOT ACTIVATED during the shooting last night that resulted in DavidMcAtee’s death. Not one. — Roberto Ferdman (@robferdman) June 1, 2020

Before You Go

As a result of cops’ body cameras not working, the mayor of Louisville has taken immediate action. Mayor Greg Fischer fired the head of police over the body cams failure.