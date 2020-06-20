Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill knows his tunes are timeless. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to share some epic footage of an entire airplane turning up to his unforgettable “Dreams & Nightmares (Intro)” classic.

Meek x Philly

Heading into the weekend, Mill hit up Instagram to share the jaw-dropping footage. In the clip, both sides of a plane are filming themselves and reciting the words to Meek’s 2012 album intro.

“Philly spirit airlines! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 they hated when y’all departed lol” -Meek Mill’s Instagram

High-Key Details

This week, Meek Mill went to Twitter to pitch the idea of more black cops in black neighborhoods. Meek also spoke on the current law enforcement system reflecting slave movies.

“We need 50% blacks cops in the neighborhoods of blacks as a order! It’s hard to do because they gave us so many charges and felonies we not eligle … WE CAN HOUSE OUR OWNSELVES! You have racist people raging a silent war against us though law!!! … It’s like the slave mentality, hire a few blacks,don’t give them enough power and put them against their own.. like the old slave movies! I witnessed black cops stand silent while white cops beat me, more than once too..so I kinda lost faith in them early #selfhate … Like 90% of the officers in my hood are white cops…. can a smart politician give me a honest answer why????? I wanna know the answer b4 I vote!” -Meek Mill’s Twitter

Wait, There’s More

Earlier this week, Meek went online with a screenshot of a headline-generating story about Philadelphia getting rid of a racist city court supervisor. Meek Mill also said it was the same type of oppression he dealt with in his hometown.

“He prolly got 10k black kills on papers! This that oppression I got caught up in Philly! Supervisors not even getting supervised! “This the man that ripped BLM signs off the wall saying “black lives don’t matter to him”” -Meek Mill’s Instagram

Before You Go

Meek went to Twitter last Sunday to dish out facts on how he operates in his old hood. The Philadelphia native said he shows up in a Rolls Royce car and helps out everyone himself.

“I got shot at like 15 different times in my hood… I’m still pulling up maxing out on charity passing out sh*t myself … really pulling up on the corners in a RR telling the trappers and hittaz “come around the corner and help me” and they do!” -Meek Mill’s Twitter

“In all my endorsements contracts they have to donate more than a 100k to charity in my hood! This been going on like 3 years!” -Meek Mill’s Twitter