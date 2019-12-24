Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill might have some new daddy duties on deck. The Internet is buzzing after the Dreamchasers boss’ longtime friend Milan Rouge announced a major pregnancy.

According to reports, Meek disabled his Instagram page and went mum on questions about him fathering Rouge’s baby after she broke the news.

#Meekmill’s Girlfriend Publicly Announces Pregnancy, Meek’s IG Disabled Shortly After By [email protected] ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Congrats are in order for fashion designer #JohnikaHarris, widely known as #MilanRouge, who announced her pregnancy during her 7th annual fashion show. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Milan debuted her growing baby bump in a signature Milano Di Rouge catsuit, as she addressed the crowd on the runway of her show. Once the video began to circulate, fans quickly began to speculate that the mother-to-be was expecting with her rumored boyfriend, rapper Meek Mill. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Soon after the announcement, Meek deleted his Instagram account. He then began trending on twitter during his #AskMeek segment, where fans ask the rapper various questions ranging from upcoming music to his love life. During the Q&A, Meek expectantly dodged questions regarding Milan’s pregnancy. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ After the announcement, Milan took to Instagram to thank fans, family, and customers for their continued support. However, the Philly native did not give any confirmation of Meek fathering her child. Instead, she reiterated her desire for privacy during her pregnancy. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “I do not want to wake up to public statements about my private life. I want to continue to decide what I want to share on social and what I don’t want to be shared.” she wrote in the heartfelt post. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Meek has yet to comment on the news.

A few hours ago, Milan went to Instagram to show off a tiny baby bump and share her state of mind.

Rouge has shared her close-knit bond to Meek on her social media pages.

Earlier this year, Milan detailed how much support Meek has provided her since 2012.

In an interview with Philly’s BOOM 100.3 radio station this August, Harris denied they were an item. “No. Meek supports Milano and I support Meek,” she told the host. “That’s my friend.”Harris explained that Mill has been a huge supporter of her business since its launch seven years ago. “To be honest, Meek was the first celebrity to ever wear my stuff. In 2012 he wore one of my hoodies,” she explained. “And it was an $80 hoodie at the time. And that’s literally when I started… people think I shouldn’t have an $80 hoodie either. But he wore one of my hoodies.” (Showbiz CheatSheet)