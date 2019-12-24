Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill might have some new daddy duties on deck. The Internet is buzzing after the Dreamchasers boss’ longtime friend Milan Rouge announced a major pregnancy.
According to reports, Meek disabled his Instagram page and went mum on questions about him fathering Rouge’s baby after she broke the news.
A few hours ago, Milan went to Instagram to show off a tiny baby bump and share her state of mind.
Rouge has shared her close-knit bond to Meek on her social media pages.
Earlier this year, Milan detailed how much support Meek has provided her since 2012.
In an interview with Philly’s BOOM 100.3 radio station this August, Harris denied they were an item. “No. Meek supports Milano and I support Meek,” she told the host. “That’s my friend.”Harris explained that Mill has been a huge supporter of her business since its launch seven years ago. “To be honest, Meek was the first celebrity to ever wear my stuff. In 2012 he wore one of my hoodies,” she explained. “And it was an $80 hoodie at the time. And that’s literally when I started… people think I shouldn’t have an $80 hoodie either. But he wore one of my hoodies.” (Showbiz CheatSheet)