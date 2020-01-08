Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill isn’t here out stressing over the opposite sex anymore. The hip-hop entertainer has unloaded some thoughts on how he’s dealing with women in 2020.

You been out here doing n#%gas vicious what the records say — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 7, 2020

Nah she toxic bro cmon we out pic.twitter.com/zjFZTiLEgk — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 7, 2020

How many niggas you talked to I’m cool with is my first question now….. you be thinking it’s one maybe it be like 5 … can’t be walking in the room 4 or 5 niggas I’m cool with clapped b4 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2020

Pulled up and we did what we did ….. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2020

I had to tell my dawg them birds come last we on a mission…. if it ain’t ya wife or y’all kids mom it come last … you took a year off to find love and she left with a athlete you wasted the whole squad time we was on a money mission my G lol “that girlfriend shit temporary” — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2020

I got this talk from #kasfacts these Jawns like #meekfacts lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2020

All because of you I’m moving carefully …… — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2020

Some people deeply caught up in social media and don’t even know they sick on this shit 24/7..this is a fun imaginary world with a lot of cap and false views of people real lives…but it’s being taken more serious than actual reality..you gotta check out off this jaw sometimes — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 6, 2020

All this money and this fame kinda ruined me as a person… I’m watching people that I love tryna be in the circus.. a billy coming it’s gone “b” even worster 👌🏾 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 26, 2019

We in the easiest time to become a millionaire… don’t be a weirdo let’s go!!! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

Times* — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

It’s up… — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

Commercial litty lol https://t.co/Wbl3XAAfpI — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

98% went left about this fame and money https://t.co/SMliQpMCQg — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019