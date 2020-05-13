Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill really is about that bike life. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to share a few shots of himself flexing his motorcycle to the world.

Motor Meek

Mill went to Instagram Tuesday with a few must-see shots. The pics feature him chilling with his crew and riding around on fancy-looking bikes.

“Riders …… eat at copper cove after quarantine! 💎” -Meek Mill’s Instagram

Ouch Bike Life

Recently, Meek Mill lit up his Instagram page with dirt bike life moments. Mill even encouraged his 19 million followers to consider getting their own rides.

“Ride or die @_sig_ I need a bikelife photoshoot” -Meek Mill’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

In early May 2020, Mill went online to keep things 100 on his team’s loyalty. Meek said his gang-gang could never switch sides and stayed bossed up.

“If I let you on this side …… you can’t never switch sides..every n#%ga round me bossed up ain’t gotta d#%kride” -Meek Mill’s Instagram

Before You Go

A few weeks ago, Meek shared footage of himself doing some insane wheelies in Georgia. In the clip, Meek is filmed showing off his wheelie moves at night.

“Meek Mill spotted doing wheelies in Atlanta” -SOHH’s Twitter