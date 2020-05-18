Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is taking it way back to pre-March 2020. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to share a recent shot of himself putting in friendship goals with some of the biggest names in the entertainment biz.

Meek’s Friends

Last night, Mill hit up Instagram to share a must-see shot. The pic features him hanging out in a jammed venue with NBA superstar James Harden and West Coast rap heavyweight YG.

“Talking close range … you got n#%gas out here wilding we on the same thing!” -Meek Mill’s Instagram “The gang way” -YG

Like Father, Like Son

The Dreamchasers boss recently went online with a hilarious daddy duties moment. The footage features his son Papi dropping some lyrical wordplay in an at-home session.

“Imagine a tape from #MeekMill and his son one day 🔥 .” –SOHH’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

As well as seeing Meek Mill’s son rap, last week, the rapper shared some must-see footage of his recently born son. Meek revealed a clip of himself giving a baby bottle to his mini-me.

Before You Go

In early May 2020, Mill went to Twitter to break the big baby news. Meek credited his low-key girlfriend Milan Rouge for bringing a ‘king’ into the world on his birthday.

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ” -Meek Mill’s Twitter

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

All praise to the most high! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020