Hip-hop superstar Meek Mill is standing up for justice. Using his own picture following an encounter of police brutality as a teenager, he’s stepped up seeking equality while also calling out the legal system.

Meek took to social media to share a pic his mother took after law enforcement beat him. He says he got charged for hurting an officer even though the injuries came from hitting Meek.

Mom my took this pic and filed it with internal affairs, nothing happened! I been a rebel since!!! #georgefloyd I got charges for breaking one of the cops hands also like he didn’t break his hand on my face! – Meek Mill’s Instagram

Meek Mill has had enough. The hip-hop star has stepped forward to share his disgust in a now-viral Minnesota cop making headlines for using a knee in the death of black man George Floyd. He went to Instagram Tuesday and didn’t hold back his feelings, acknowledging how law enforcement continues to use its power violently against black people.

“Its 2020 don’t even bring up a protest!!!!!! Now they killing us on camera it’s no excuses left!” -Meek Mill’s Instagram

SMH….. it's just not right… please take this hate and police brutality away with coronavirus too. @MeekMill reacts to Minnesota cop using his knee in death of black man. SMH. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/5DAtt8Y218 — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 26, 2020

According to reports, an FBI investigation is currently underway following Monday night’s horrific incident. The Minnesota officer had his knee on black man George Floyd’s neck for over 5 minutes.

In a statement early Tuesday, police said the man had a medical incident during an attempted arrest. However, video of the encounter shows an officer with his knee on the man’s neck for at least seven minutes. Before the man loses consciousness, he repeatedly tells officers that he can’t breathe. Leaders in Minnesota are calling for the officers involved to be held accountable. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minneapolis, called for the Department of Justice to investigate immediately. (CBS Local)

Thread: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calls the incident with a 40-something year old black man who died while under arrest “wrong on every level.” A FB video shows an MPD officer pinning the man down as he says he can’t breathe. “This does not reflect the values of MPD.” #wcco pic.twitter.com/f9T6mvMkPI — Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) May 26, 2020

The death has immediately sparked reactions from local government. The Minneapolis mayor even spoke out on what went down.