Hip-hop superstar Meek Mill is standing up for justice. Using his own picture following an encounter of police brutality as a teenager, he’s stepped up seeking equality while also calling out the legal system.
Meek x Justice
Meek took to social media to share a pic his mother took after law enforcement beat him. He says he got charged for hurting an officer even though the injuries came from hitting Meek.
Mom my took this pic and filed it with internal affairs, nothing happened! I been a rebel since!!! #georgefloyd I got charges for breaking one of the cops hands also like he didn’t break his hand on my face! – Meek Mill’s Instagram
Justice For George Floyd
Meek Mill has had enough. The hip-hop star has stepped forward to share his disgust in a now-viral Minnesota cop making headlines for using a knee in the death of black man George Floyd. He went to Instagram Tuesday and didn’t hold back his feelings, acknowledging how law enforcement continues to use its power violently against black people.
“Its 2020 don’t even bring up a protest!!!!!! Now they killing us on camera it’s no excuses left!” -Meek Mill’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
According to reports, an FBI investigation is currently underway following Monday night’s horrific incident. The Minnesota officer had his knee on black man George Floyd’s neck for over 5 minutes.
In a statement early Tuesday, police said the man had a medical incident during an attempted arrest. However, video of the encounter shows an officer with his knee on the man’s neck for at least seven minutes. Before the man loses consciousness, he repeatedly tells officers that he can’t breathe. Leaders in Minnesota are calling for the officers involved to be held accountable. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minneapolis, called for the Department of Justice to investigate immediately. (CBS Local)
Before You Go
The death has immediately sparked reactions from local government. The Minneapolis mayor even spoke out on what went down.
“Being black in America should not be a death sentence,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) said during a news conference Tuesday. “For five minutes, we watched as a white officer pressed his knee to the neck of a black man. For five minutes. When you hear someone calling for help, you are supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic human sense.” (Washington Post)