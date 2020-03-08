Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill knows there’s no stopping greatness. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to put out some major respect on a few rap rookies making huge waves in the game.

This week, Meek went to Twitter and didn’t hold back. Instead of just saluting one or two rap rookies, MM shouted out everyone from Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby to G Herbo and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

“The young artist got the older artist shook after further review I’ma just be the first to say it. I’ma light y’all lil a**es up when it’s my turn tho. Keep snapping young bulls! Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, NBA YoungBoy, DaBaby, G Herbo, Megan Thee Stallion. It’s more but they all shaking sh*t right now from what I’m seeing! A Boogie big time too!”

Meek also had a very direct message to his followers. Mill asked fans why they would allow online publications ‘lie’ to them.

“Why y’all be letting blogs lie to y’all so easy. lol. Knew I should of never tried to save you girl. I wanna start a fund to create a Bike Life League. What rappers that spend all they money when they start canceling shows. You never know when the next drought coming! Stack! Everybody wanna cruise when you pay ya dues!”

Last week, Meek told fans to look forward to his new album. The Philadelphia native promised to soon end a streak of wack music.

“Especially after my album drop”

Mill isn’t the only one upset about subpar tunes. A few days ago, West Coast rapper Game went to Twitter to voice his opinion on the Internet’s effect on making bad music sound good. He didn’t hold back on calling out bad tunes

“The Internet forces you to listen to wack a** music. It’s so much of it, you’re brainwashed to thinking the sh*t actually sound like sumn.”.