Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is clocking in some serious family goals. He’s taken to social media to share a glimpse into his life as a father of a newborn son. MM also has a 9-year-old boy.

Meek’s Newborn

He took to his Instagram to show off his new baby nursing from a bottle. Meek’s child’s name has not been made public yet.

Mommy Milano

Last Wednesday, Mill went to Twitter to break the big news. Meek credited his low-key girlfriend Milan Rouge for bringing a ‘king’ into the world on his birthday.

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ” -Meek Mill’s Twitter

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

All praise to the most high! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

I’m extremely lucky….. and blessed! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

Wait, There’s More

In late April 2020, Meek shared some gushy Rouge words. Meek Mill acknowledged her born day and promised to help her get back in shape after she gave birth to their baby.

“Happy bday @iammilanrouge You different so that’s the way I’m having it wit you! Got you the best #pregnancybouncebackkit lol #yeahimlovingthat” -Meek Mill’s Instagram

Before You Go

Days prior, Meek Mill shared a must-see pic showing he’s preparing for his new baby. Mill revealed a crib and shared a couple praying hands emojis.