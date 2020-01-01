Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is back-back. The hip-hop superstar has started 2020 off by returning to Instagram weeks after deactivating his account.

On New Year’s Day, Meek reintroduced himself to IG by reactivating his page.

Last month, Meek shocked fans by wiping his IG page clean after pregnancy rumors surfaced online.

Meek Mill wants his privacy. The Championships rapper recently deleted his Instagram after his alleged girlfriend, Milan Harris, revealed her pregnancy this past weekend. Harris is a fashion designer and founder of the popular fashion brand, Milano Di Rouge. The 30-year-old businesswoman announced her pregnancy at her annual fashion show this past weekend. (The Source)

Back in April 2019, Meek also temporarily deleted his social media account.

Meek Mill has had enough. The Philadelphia rapper is no stranger to social media causing tension in both his personal and professional life, and most recently, he decided to pull the plug on Instagram. Following his release from prison last April, Meek has seemingly found a balance between using his platform for interacting with fans, promoting his social justice initiative work and sharing some lighthearted personal thoughts. However, something may have struck a nerve over the weekend, leading him to deactivate his Instagram account. (REVOLT TV)

Earlier this week, Mill shared hilarious footage of his son rapping about heartbreak in a recording studio.