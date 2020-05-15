SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill can’t wait for Future to drop some serious hot fire. The hip-hop heavyweight has shared his support for the Atlanta rap entertainer to come through with his new High Off Life album release.

High Off Life

Meek went to Instagram Thursday to pump up the project. In addition to sharing the album’s artwork, he also put respect on Future’s rhymes.

“@future quotes matter in life!!! FRIDAY it’s up!!!! 💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎” -Meek Mill’s Instagram

Young Thug Can’t Wait Either

Wednesday night, rap star Young Thug went to Instagram with a major co-sign for Future’s new, forthcoming release. In addition to sharing the artwork, Thugger said he couldn’t wait for the project to arrive.

“Man bout f*cking time dog!!” -Young Thug’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Earlier this week, Future shared the project’s official artwork. The Georgia native relied on his social media pages to plug the cover.

“HIGH OFF LIFE” -Future’s Instagram “Jeeeeeeeeeez 🙌🏽” -Drake “Cover hard haha” -Lil Yachty

Before You Go

Barring any setbacks, Future is set to put out the new project Friday. The album features more than 20 records and a ton of guest features.