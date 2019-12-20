Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is fed up. The hip-hop entertainer has stepped up to explode on big corporations and companies giving out bad contracts.
Last night, Meek went to Twitter to keep it 100 on his frustrations with some powerhouses.
On Wednesday, Meek Milly went online with jewelry paying homage to late rap friends Lil Snupe and Nipsey Hussle.
Over the summer, Meek went online with a couple posts dedicated to the two late musicians.
The same week, Los Angeles native Game shared thoughts on Hussle’s life and having it taken from him at the age of 33.