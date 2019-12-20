Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is fed up. The hip-hop entertainer has stepped up to explode on big corporations and companies giving out bad contracts.

Last night, Meek went to Twitter to keep it 100 on his frustrations with some powerhouses.

On Wednesday, Meek Milly went online with jewelry paying homage to late rap friends Lil Snupe and Nipsey Hussle.

I wanna text my dawgs but they in heaven now!

Over the summer, Meek went online with a couple posts dedicated to the two late musicians.

Since nipsey died I can never be at peace 🙏🏾

The same week, Los Angeles native Game shared thoughts on Hussle’s life and having it taken from him at the age of 33.

#MarathonMonday I woke up this am thinking how unfair life is sometimes. How bro being robbed of his Father’s Day yesterday made it hard to sit there & enjoy mine. Every time I hear your voice I think the exact same thought Nip, like damn….. bro really gone. Hurts me so I can only imagine how it has affected Blacc Sam, lil Sam, Boog, the kids, moms, pops & his immediate homies. My intention with this post is not to purposely make anyone hurt by the obvious but I feel this is a platform where I can speak my truths & you are all people I can share my feelings with. Life be wack as fuck sometimes, it really does. One day you think you got things under control & everything’s running smoothly, then the next day it throws you a curve ball. When it happens for you, I want to be as strong as you possibly can but do not feel that you have to suppress your emotion to prove to yourself or others that you are super-human. Pain is love too. No one is perfect & if we are all created in God’s image then we are not in this alone. I wish you all a good week and strength as you know like I know, some days are just harder than others. & still, on those days “THE MARATHON CONTINIUES” #TMC 🏁

