Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is fed up. The hip-hop entertainer has stepped up to explode on big corporations and companies giving out bad contracts.

Last night, Meek went to Twitter to keep it 100 on his frustrations with some powerhouses.

What about major companies taking kids from the ghetto and got them signing they lives away for a lil bit of money?We taking control of that 2020 and exposing the people offering these slave deals! Ima get some lawyers to break down some of these deals y’all offering these kids — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2019

It’s like industry lit …. then it’s lit lit .. it’s 2 different things — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2019

I don’t trust people and they motives really nomore … everybody planning to make something off you with out you knowing! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2019

So many people in they feelings about this money and they really owe me …. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2019

