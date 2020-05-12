Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill wants fans to get hyped. The hip-hop heavyweight has vowed to put out some new music in time for everyone’s summer goals.

Meek Summer

On Monday, the new father of two announced his Dreamchasers movement officially kicks off next month. Without giving a specific date, Mill said June would start new music coming from his label.

Mother’s Day Love

Early Monday, Meek’s new baby mother Milan Rouge hit up Instagram to reflect on her first Mother’s Day. Milan talked about motherhood and also showed love to all moms around the world.

“I still can’t believe I’m a mom…wow. This has been one of my biggest dreams since I was a little girl. I always wanted to be a mom. I use to play with doll babies until I was about 14yrs old. And i use to want 7 kids (not anymore lol) but I thank God for making my dream come true and blessing me with my sweet little baby. I just love him so much, the feeling is truly unexplainable. Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mothers out there, I have a new found respect for moms…this shit ain’t as easy as it looks. And to anyone who loss their mom, my thoughts and prayers are with you today ❤️🙏🏽 Ps: I took the first pic at 18 weeks pregnant, I never posted cuz I was mad that my stomach didn’t look as big in the pic as it was in real life lol. And I got the concept from @theskinnyconfidential Styled by @amiraavee” -Milan Rouge’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Last Wednesday, Mill went to Twitter to break big baby news. Meek credited his low-key girlfriend for bringing a ‘king’ into the world on his birthday.

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️” -Meek Mill’s Twitter

Before You Go

In late April 2020, Meek shared some gushy Rouge words. Mill acknowledged her born day and promised to help her get back in shape after she gave birth to their kid.