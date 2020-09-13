Meek Mill Announces New Music W/ Loyalty Over Royalty Sneak Peek

Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is on his work grind. The hip-hop superstar has teased fans about having new music on deck by teasing a sneak peek at his upcoming “Loyalty Over Royalty” single.
Meek Mill Teases Music
The rap heavyweight went the extra mile to let folks know he has new tunes coming. Instead of going with just a snippet, Mill shared a whole music video sneak peek for his much-needed record.
“LOYALTY OVER ROYALTY 💎” -Meek Mill’s Instagram
Meek Mill Announces Charm City Kings Date
Recently, Meek went to his Instagram page to deliver a huge update. Barring any changes, Mill’s new Charm City Kings film will miss theaters but land on streaming devices October 8 through premium app HBO Max.
“10/8 HBO MAX 🎬🎥📽 @chinobraxton” -Meek Mill’s Instagram
The Initial Rollout
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down most of the nation, Meek’s Charm City Kings had an initial April 10 release date. The Sony Pictures Classic ultimately had its rights to distribute the flick picked up by HBO.
“Charm City Kings” won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Acting at Sundance for its cast, which includes Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Grammy-nominated recording artist Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Donielle Hansley, Kezii Curtis, Chino, Lakeyria “Wheelie Queen” Doughty and Teyonah Parris. It is written by Sherman Payne and directed by Angel Manuel Soto. (Baltimore Sun)
Meek Mill’s Acting Co-Sign
Charm City Kings star Jahi Winston recently talked about what Mill delivered with his acting chops. Winston even compared his co-star to hip-hop mogul and fellow actor Ice Cube.
“I am really excited for people to see Meek in the film because I think he is going to impress a lot of people. The elements and topics we are sort of exploring in this specific story are really close to him and really close to his real life. I think it is a good representation of the bike culture and what that is and him being such a huge part of it I think is going to be someone to really cool for people to see. For him to show his natural abilities as an actor are going to be cool, too. I know he wants to continue to act, so I think it is going to be a great launching pad for his career. I sort of equate it to seeing Ice Cube in Boyz n the Hood. I think that’s going to be the immediate connection that people make just because the story is so close to his real life, and also just because he brings a really vital element of authenticity to the story as a whole. It was really awesome to work with him.” (Hollywood Life)