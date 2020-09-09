Meek Mill Announces Delayed Charm City Kings Movie Heading To HBO Max

Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill finally has a date pinned to his delayed Charm City Kings. The hip-hop star’s long-awaited film debut is slated to land at streaming giant HBO Max in the coming weeks.

Meek Mill Announces Charm City Kings Date

Meek went to his Instagram page to deliver a huge update. Barring any changes, Mill’s new film will miss theaters but land on streaming devices October 8.

“10/8 HBO MAX 🎬🎥📽 @chinobraxton” -Meek Mill’s Instagram

The Initial Rollout

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down most of the nation, Charm City Kings had an initial April 10 release date. The Sony Pictures Classic ultimately had its rights to distribute the flick picked up by HBO.

“Charm City Kings” won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Acting at Sundance for its cast, which includes Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Grammy-nominated recording artist Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Donielle Hansley, Kezii Curtis, Chino, Lakeyria “Wheelie Queen” Doughty and Teyonah Parris. It is written by Sherman Payne and directed by Angel Manuel Soto. (Baltimore Sun)

Meek Mill’s Acting Co-Sign

Charm City Kings star Jahi Winston recently talked about what Meek delivered with his acting chops. Winston even compared his co-star to hip-hop mogul and fellow actor Ice Cube.

“I am really excited for people to see Meek in the film because I think he is going to impress a lot of people. The elements and topics we are sort of exploring in this specific story are really close to him and really close to his real life. I think it is a good representation of the bike culture and what that is and him being such a huge part of it I think is going to be someone to really cool for people to see. For him to show his natural abilities as an actor are going to be cool, too. I know he wants to continue to act, so I think it is going to be a great launching pad for his career. I sort of equate it to seeing Ice Cube in Boyz n the Hood. I think that’s going to be the immediate connection that people make just because the story is so close to his real life, and also just because he brings a really vital element of authenticity to the story as a whole. It was really awesome to work with him.” (Hollywood Life)

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s Involvement

The long-awaited film is produced by Hollywood superstar couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.