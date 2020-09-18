Meek Mill and LeBron James Demand Answers For The Treatment Of Blacks By Exploding On Lori Loughlin’s Prison Of Choice Option

Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill and NBA superstar LeBron James are demanding some serious answers. The high-profile entertainers went online this week to speak on the treatment of Blacks in the legal system compared to “Fuller House” actress Lori Loughlin.

Meek Mill and LeBron James Demand Answers

Both Meek and King James went to their social media pages to speak out. Mill shared a heartbreaking story about a Black woman getting over 10 years behind bars for trying to help her son while James called out Loughlin for getting the luxury of choosing where she spends her two-month punishment in a college scandal.

“Now let’s get her out of jail and stop letting these “folks” step on us like animals!!!! Is she still in prison? #tanyamcdowell she got 12 years for trying to get her child better schooling!! NOW GO LOOK AT MY LAST POST!!! @reform let’s help her anyway we can!” -Meek Mill’s Instagram

“But had us 23/1 locked in a cell tryna turn us to terrorist! Y’all getting pretty bold with this shit! I’m going all the way about my freedom nowadays no cap 🙏🏾” -Meek Mill’s Instagram

King James went even deeper with his Instagram post and couldn’t believe Loughlin could choose where she would spend her two-month punishment.

“Of her what!!??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. I’m laughing cause sometimes you have to just to stop from crying! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Don’t make no damn sense to me. We just want the same treatment if committed of same crime that’s all. Is that asking for to much??? Let me guess, it is huh. Yeah I know!! We’ll just keep pushing forward and not expecting the handouts! STRONG, BLACK & POWERFUL! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑” -LeBron James’ Instagram

Lori’s Prison Of Choice

According to reports, Lori had a request to serve her prison sentence at a California facility approved. To make things even sweeter for Loughlin, the facility is close to her home.

A judge has signed off on Lori Loughlin‘s request to serve her prison sentence at the federal correctional institution in Victorville, California. Lori Loughlin Through the Years: ‘Full House’; College Scandal and More According to an order filed on September 9, Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton signed off on the actress’ request to serve her time at the medium-security prison. According to the document, the Fuller House star will “be designated to a facility closest to her home in CA, preferably the camp at FCI Victorville, if commensurate with the appropriate security level.” (Us Magazine)

Save The Date

Loughlin and her husband will have to start their sentences just days after the presidential election in November.

Loughlin was sentenced on Aug. 21 to two months behind bars — hours after her husband was handed a five-month term — for paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to USC as crew team recruits, even though neither girl played the sport. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton ordered the “Full House” star and her husband to self-surrender at their respective prisons on Nov. 19 to begin serving their time. (LA Times)

Never Again

Lori previously apologized for her involvement in the scandal and took responsibility.