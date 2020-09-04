Mathias Ometu Checks San Antonio Police After Wrongful and Forceful Arrest While Jogging

Black man Mathias Ometu has finally spoken for the first time since being wrongfully and forcefully arrested by San Antonio police after footage went viral of the altercation. In the emotional clip, he reveals being violated and harmed physically and mentally after being arrested for a crime he didn’t commit while jogging. He also addressed not being able to contact an attorney or family member for two days and revealed he was denied water, food and a shower.
