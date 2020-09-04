Up Next

in WATCH 09/03/20 ∙ 10:40 PM

Mathias Ometu Checks San Antonio Police After Wrongful and Forceful Arrest While Jogging

Written By Team SOHH

@sohh @sohhdotcom
189 Views 2 Comments

Black man Mathias Ometu has finally spoken for the first time since being wrongfully and forcefully arrested by San Antonio police after footage went viral of the altercation. In the emotional clip, he reveals being violated and harmed physically and mentally after being arrested for a crime he didn’t commit while jogging. He also addressed not being able to contact an attorney or family member for two days and revealed he was denied water, food and a shower.

2 Comments

Written by Team SOHH

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Slide into our comments

Tory Lanez Juno Awards

Tory Lanez’s Streams Drop As Megan Thee Stallion Keeps Winning