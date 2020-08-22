R&B singer Mario is speaking up. The popular crooner has come forward to share his two cents on the drama brewing between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion weeks after their explosive, near-death interaction.

Mario Addresses Tory Lanez/Meg Thee Stallion

Heading into the weekend, Mario hit up his social media pages to acknowledge both parties. Despite having a relationship with Lanez, Mario said he couldn’t defend Black men letting anger and their egos get the best of them.

“This @theestallion & @torylanez situation got me in awe. Sad AF? Knowing Tory personally this sh*t crazy to me. Black men we gotta learn how to control our ego, anger etc. at some point the switch gotta turn off! Protect black women! Heal black men. Love & respect each other!” -Mario’s Twitter

Back in November 2019, Mario and Tory linked up for their “The Cry” collaboration off Lanez’s CHIXTAPE 5 album.

On Friday, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hit up Instagram with some digital smoke aimed at Stallion. Tek – who is publicly shamed for working with federal prosecutors in a drug racketeering case – shared footage of himself turning up to Meg’s “Girls in the Hood” and gave her a mighty co-sign.

“Megan my new favorite rapper” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

On Friday, hip-hop manager Wack 100 went to his social media pages to defend Stallion. He shut down comparisons to Tekashi 6ix9ine and said people couldn’t label her a snitch.

“@theestallion is a -CIVILIAN- She can’t be classified as a SNITCH. Civilians tell the truth.” -Wack 100’s Instagram

However, Toronto rapper Chromazz feels differently. The rap artist called out anyone thinking there’s a difference between 6ix9ine snitching and Meg coming clean on Tory shooting her.

Heading into Friday, Stallion went to her Instagram Story and didn’t hold back on the details. She admitted Tory pulled the trigger on her and cleared up rumors of the incident having something to do with reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

“I tried to keep the situation off the internet but you draggin’ it. Motherf—ers [claiming that] I hit him — I never hit you! Motherf—ers are like, ‘She mad because he’s trying to f— with Kylie [Jenner] — no, I wasn’t. .. There’s only four mother—ers in the car: me, you, my homegirl and your security — everybody in the car is arguing. I’m in the front seat, he’s in the back. I get out the car, I’m done arguing, I’m walking away. This n—a, from the backseat, starts shooting me! I didn’t get cut on no glass!”

Megan Thee Stallion exposes Tory Lanez as her shooter… is Tory canceled?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rANIrrr2jP — SOHH (@sohh) August 21, 2020

Stallion also explained why she didn’t immediately tell police Tory shot her.

“Let me tell you why they saying that. There’s a witness – when the police came… this did not happen at Kylie’s house, this happened damn near back at the house I was staying at. The police come, I’m scared — the police [have been] killing Black people for no reason. They were really aggressive — you think I’m about to tell the police that we n—as got a gun in the car? … If you wanna tell the truth, I saved this n—a.”