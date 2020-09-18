Former Bad Boy Records star Ma$e has a big issue with Kanye West right now. The hip-hop veteran has singled out Yeezy for going through his industry awakening decades after Mason Betha hung up the microphone to pursue his faith in God.

Ma$e Calls Out Kanye West

The rapper-turned-pastor went to his Instagram page and didn’t hold back on checking Yeezy. Betha questioned how Kanye could ask for apologies from his peers after previously making fun of him for leaving the music biz at the height of career.

“#kanyewest much of what you are feeling has been expressed before. But when I was saying it, the same system and mindset that you are fighting against today, used you to shame me for leaving the very same system! #Remember, your famous line “Don’t leave when you hot”? I know today you may see it very differently so… You owe me (and my family) a public #apology and then some, if anyone owes you one. For alluding to the fact that me following God at the height of my career was a bad decision.” -Ma$e’s Instagram

Coincidentally, both Kanye and Ma$e have worked together on music including the “Welcome Back” and “Jesus Walks” remixes.

Kanye West’s First Tweet

Yeezy returned to Twitter this week with some pure troll-worthy motivation. Kanye shared a screenshot of Forbes editor Randall Lane‘s iPhone contact but made sure not to reveal his contact info this time around.

“First tweet back … without the phone number 🤣 … WE’VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS BEFORE … LOOK HOW ALL THE ARTIST STOOD UP PRAISE GOD MY BROTHERS ITS TIME FOR FREEDOM KEEP PRAYING” -Kanye West’s Twitter

The social media giant’s decision to lock out Kanye from his own Twitter page came shortly after he shared the editor and chief content officer of Forbes‘ actual phone number to his millions of followers.

“If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist … this is the editor of Forbes,” West, 43, tweeted along with the contact information for Randall Lane, who he dubbed “Randall Forbes.” The since-deleted tweet has “violated the Twitter Rules,” according to the notice that comes up using the original link. (New York Daily News)

The Forbes Drama

The tensions between Kanye and the financial publication appeared to stem from not getting called a billionaire. Ye also landed on the August 2019 cover story for Forbes Magazine.

After the feature was released, he criticized the fact that the magazine had not acknowledged him as a billionaire. According to Forbes, West claimed, “I showed them a $890 million receipt, and they still didn’t say ‘billionaire.’” Earlier this year, West complained once again after Forbes did not include him on their annual billionaires list. Forbes claimed that West texted “You know what you’re doing. You’re toying with me and I’m not finna lye [sic] down and take it anymore in Jesus name,” adding that he also accused them of “suppress[ing] his self-made narrative because of his race.” (HEAVY)

Dame Dash Defends Kanye West

This week, former Roc-A-Fella Records co-owner Damon “Dame” Dash went online to speak up for West. Dash said no matter what Kanye had on his mind he would fully support.

“I dont know why they’re shutting my brothers Twitter down for 12 hours but whatever he wants to do I’m with it. #familyfirst #independenceisfreedom”

Dash even took a moment to fully address Kanye’s current situation and said he supported independence.