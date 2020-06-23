Ohio rapper Machine Gun Kelly really, really, really loves his daughter. The hip-hop star went online this week to share a must-like shot of his growing mini-me Casie Colson Baker.
MGK x Mini-Me
Last night, Kells hit up Instagram with a priceless shot of himself alongside CB. In the pic’s caption, MGK acknowledged how fast his 11-year-old has grown.
“stop growing up so fast wtf 👑” -Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram
High-Key Details
Recently, several shots have surfaced of Kelly hanging out with actress Megan Fox. The pics showed them kissing, holding hands and spending time with each other courtesy of swapping a little spit in a car.
Wait, There’s More
As a result of the jaw-dropping pics, social media erupted over the new couple. Fans also noted Machine Gun Kelly recently dated model Sommer Ray.
“Machine gun kelly has now dated Megan fox and Sommer ray since the corona virus began” -iam_johnw’s Twitter
Before You Go
Outside of dating, the Ohio native is standing for equality. The hip-hop star went online recently to share images of himself joined by his brothers and sisters of all colors at anti-police brutality rallies.
“all they had to do was the right thing…😞😤 i’m outside until they make the change, f*ck that #ProsecuteKillerCops#blacklivesmatter” -Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram