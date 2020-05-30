Rap star Machine Gun Kelly refuses to hold his tongue. Following the murder of innocent black man George Floyd in Minnesota, MGK is taking to social media to speak up.

MGK went to Instagram to voice his frustrations. He called on white fans and friends to step up against racism and asked any followers of his who support it to leave.

“I could’ve type this out, but I want y’all to see me when I say this. If you look like me, and you have racism in your heart, in your mind and coming out your mouth, f**k you. I’m ashamed of you. If you enjoy my music or you like my movies, I don’t want your business. F**k you. I don’t want nothing that’s a part of an evil agenda and that’s not what our generation’s legacy is going to be. So I’m asking the people, step up and speak out for our fellow people going through hell right now, and encourage good. Let our kids grow up in a world where they’re not scared to leave their f**king house or their car.” -Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram

50 Cent Explodes

New York rapper 50 Cent is speaking up as well. The hip-hop heavyweight has come forward to go off-off on everything from ex-cop Derek Chauvin‘s arrest in connection to the death of black man George Floyd to more police brutality happening.

“this is good news for all of us people are fed up. 🤷🏽‍♂️ #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Twitter

“ok the cops are starting to act like they are a damn gang, what is this cops name and badge number. That girl was 100 pounds he didn’t have to do that. they would arrest someone and charge them with assault for the same thing. #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi”

On Friday, now-former police officer Derek Chauvin landed in handcuffs after going viral for contributing to Floyd’s death. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced he was charged with murder and manslaughter.

On Friday, John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced that Chauvin was taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Protests have erupted across the country over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who suffocated when he was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. On Friday, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Chauvin has been arrested and taken into custody. (CBS Local)

I am at a news conference in Minneapolis City Hall with black leaders in Minnesota and friends of George Floyd. They found out the news in the moment and this is their response. #WCCO pic.twitter.com/JNOE2zm1IG — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) May 29, 2020 Derek Chauvin has now been taken into custody

