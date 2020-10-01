Ohio rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Redd are giving fans all the reasons in the world to demand an official “All I Know” music video premiere. The hip-hop pair have teamed up for MGK’s rock-inspired Tickets To My Downfall standout record. The duo’s official visualizer features the Bad Boy Records star coming up short on trying to avoid a police encounter. Outside of music, MGK has kept busy clocking in relationship goals with his Hollywood girlfriend Megan Fox.
Machine Gun Kelly + Trippie Redd Connect For All I Know Official Visualizer
