Machine Gun Kelly + Trippie Redd Connect For All I Know Official Visualizer

Written By Rosario Harper

Ohio rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Redd are giving fans all the reasons in the world to demand an official “All I Know” music video premiere. The hip-hop pair have teamed up for MGK’s rock-inspired Tickets To My Downfall standout record. The duo’s official visualizer features the Bad Boy Records star coming up short on trying to avoid a police encounter. Outside of music, MGK has kept busy clocking in relationship goals with his Hollywood girlfriend Megan Fox.

