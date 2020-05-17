Ohio rapper Machine Gun Kelly is giving gossip blogs all the energy needed to run wild with a story. Buzz has developed about MGK possibly having something brewing with married actress Megan Fox.

Like A Fox

According to reports, cameras spotted both MGK and Fox hanging out together earlier in the week. The duo reportedly grabbed some treats in California and possibly linked back up at Fox’s crib.

Megan Fox is getting chummy with Machine Gun Kelly … and it’s just the latest sign there might be trouble at home. The actress was spotted with MGK Friday grabbing some coffee and grub to go near L.A., then hopping in his whip and leaving together — presumably back to her place in Calabasas, or so we’ve been told. They seemed super friendly in the car … and super caj. (TMZ)

On The Low

Weekend reports claim there could be tensions between Megan and her husband. She’s also believed to be living solo during the nationwide lockdown.

Rumor has it, there is trouble in paradise between Megan and husband Brian Austin Green. Both allegedly ditched their wedding rings in recent outings. They are also rumored to live separately during the coronavirus lockdown. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, 46, have been in an on-and-off relationship since they started dating in 2004 after meeting on the set of “Hope & Faith“. She once said Brian was initially reluctant to enter a relationship with her due to their age difference. (Ace Showbiz)

Wait, There’s More

Outside of the dating buzz, Kelly recently shared some looks into his music-making abilities.

“the making of BLOODY VALENTINE. a 10 minute short on the first session from Tickets To My Downfall album w/ @travisbarker” -Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram

Before You Go

A few weeks ago, MGK celebrated reaching a huge milestone. Kells shared a look at how he turned 30.