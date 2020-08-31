Ohio rapper Machine Gun Kelly is smiling from ear to ear. The hip-hop entertainer has come forward to react to winning a Video Music Award at MTV’s annual ceremony for his alternative song “Bloody Valentine.”

Machine Gun Kelly Wins

Heading into Monday, Kells went to Instagram to reflect on how much the award means to him. MGK shared a story about learning when he had an MTV VMAs nomination and the value in fans helping him secure the W.

“pretty much waited my entire life just to say: WE WON A F*CKING VMA!!!! 🤯🔥🙏🏼 i was flying in to pick up my fathers ashes when i got the news that we were nominated, so it was bittersweet. then i found out that it was a fan voted award and from the first day y’all were like “we got this” and you really did it. i’m honored to share this moment with you. thank you. thank you. what the f*cking f*ck. @vmas @mtv” -Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Kelly also reflected on not having a couple of key family members around to see his success.

“wish my aunt and my pops was here to see all this. glad i got you tho 😤❤️ EST4life #TicketsToMyDownfall Sept. 25”

Wait, There’s More

Kelly’s win set the night off and beat out intense competition from musicians like Lana Del Rey. The last winner of the Best Alternative category – prior to it coming back for the first time in 22 years last night – was rock group Green Day in 1998.

Before You Go

Kelly released “Bloody Valentine” earlier in the year and has received huge fan support. The visual also features his current celebrity girlfriend and actress Megan Fox.