Machine Gun Kelly Reveals New Album Cover/Tracklist + G-Eazy and Halsey React

Ohio rapper Machine Gun Kelly is ending the mystery. The hip-hop star has shared the cover art and tracklisting to his upcoming Tickets To My Downfall studio album.

MGK’s New Album Cover

On Friday, Kells went to his social media pages to deliver the must-see artwork. The cover shows a sketched version of MGK falling – shirtless – into an abyss.

With his star power exponentially growing at lightning speed, Machine Gun Kelly looks to seize the moment again with his forthcoming fifth studio album Tickets to My Downfall. Executive produced by Travis Barker, MGK’s 15-track collection will house features from Halsey, Trippie Redd, blackbear, and Iann Dior. For fans eager to figure out the tracklist for MGK’s upcoming effort, all 15 songs will be revealed individually on bus benches throughout Los Angeles, creating a scavenger hunt frenzy for his zealous supporters. Only available at Target, Tickets to My Downfall will exclusively include four bonus tracks “misery business,” “roll the windows up,” “in these walls (my house),” featuring PVRS, and “love on the brain.”

“album cover and track list. #TicketsToMyDownfall 9/25” -Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram

The big reveal even sparked a few reactions in his comments section. West Coast rapper G-Eazy shared a co-sign and MGK’s longtime friend Halsey also showed him some attention.

“🔥🔥🔥🙌🏼🙌🏼” -G-Eazy

“forget u 🙄” -Halsey

That comments section just hits different sometimes. lol @machinegunkelly reveals new album artwork and tracklisting…. Halsey and G-Eazy in there reacting. lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/o0DuJxenYe — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) September 4, 2020

A VMAs Night To Remember

The big announcement comes days after Kelly performed at the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony. MGK also shocked the world by picking up a huge Best Alternative Video award.

On Sunday (Aug. 30), Machine Gun Kelly broke new ground with his versatility following his show-stealing performance at the 2020 VMAs. After receiving effusive praise from Billboard, Vulture, and Esquire for his high-octane medley of “my ex’s best friend” and “bloody valentine,” MGK also became the first artist to win Best Alternative Video in 22 years for the latter. He’s also savoring his success on Billboard, with “my ex’s best friend” peaking this week at No. 7 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, and “bloody valentine” inching its way to No. 11. The former has over 40 million streams globally since its initial release last month.

Win, Win, Win

Following his big win, Kelly went to his social media pages to acknowledge the huge achievement.

“pretty much waited my entire life just to say: WE WON A F*CKING VMA!!!! 🤯🔥🙏🏼 i was flying in to pick up my fathers ashes when i got the news that we were nominated, so it was bittersweet. then i found out that it was a fan voted award and from the first day y’all were like “we got this” and you really did it. i’m honored to share this moment with you. thank you. thank you. what the f*cking f*ck. @vmas @mtv” -Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram

MGK’s Sort Of A Big Deal

Kelly’s win set the night off and beat out intense competition from musicians like Lana Del Rey. The last winner of the Best Alternative category – prior to it coming back for the first time in 22 years last night – was rock group Green Day in 1998.