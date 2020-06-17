Ohio rap star Machine Gun Kelly has officially found his new boo. New pictures have emerged showing himself clocking in major romance goals with actress Megan Fox.

MGK x Fox

Over the past few hours, several shots have surfaced of the pair together. They show the celebs kissing, holding hands and spending time with each other courtesy of swapping a little spit in a car.

High-Key Details

As a result of the jaw-dropping pics, social media has erupted over the new couple. Fans have also noted Machine Gun Kelly recently dated model Sommer Ray.

“Machine gun kelly has now dated Megan fox and Sommer ray since the corona virus began” -iam_johnw’s Twitter

Wait, There’s More

Outside of dating, the Ohio native is standing for equality. The hip-hop star went online recently to share images of himself joined by his brothers and sisters of all colors at anti-police brutality rallies.

“all they had to do was the right thing…😞😤 i’m outside until they make the change, f*ck that #ProsecuteKillerCops#blacklivesmatter” -Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram

Before You Go

A few nights prior, Machine Gun Kelly went to Instagram and shared some must-see moments from a protest. The pics featured him surrounded by other peaceful protestors wanting justice for blacks.