Ohio rapper Machine Gun Kelly is fighting for racial equality. The hip-hop star went online this weekend to share pics of himself at a huge protest against police brutality.

Last night, Machine Gun Kelly went to Instagram and shared some must-see moments from the protest. The shots feature him surrounded by other peaceful protestors wanting justice for blacks.

“justice soon…❤️✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽” -Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram

MGK also went to Instagram to voice his frustrations and unload on racists. He called on white fans and friends to step up against racism and asked any followers of his who support it to leave.

“I could’ve type this out, but I want y’all to see me when I say this. If you look like me, and you have racism in your heart, in your mind and coming out your mouth, f**k you. I’m ashamed of you. If you enjoy my music or you like my movies, I don’t want your business. F**k you. I don’t want nothing that’s a part of an evil agenda and that’s not what our generation’s legacy is going to be. So I’m asking the people, step up and speak out for our fellow people going through hell right now, and encourage good. Let our kids grow up in a world where they’re not scared to leave their f**king house or their car.” -Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram

New York rapper 50 Cent is speaking up as well. The hip-hop heavyweight has come forward to go off-off on everything from ex-cop Derek Chauvin‘s arrest in connection to the death of black man George Floyd to more police brutality happening.

“this is good news for all of us people are fed up. 🤷🏽‍♂️ #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Twitter

“ok the cops are starting to act like they are a damn gang, what is this cops name and badge number. That girl was 100 pounds he didn’t have to do that. they would arrest someone and charge them with assault for the same thing. #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi”

“I like the lights on your car, I think they cool. your not gonna kill me are you? 👮‍♂️#bransoncognac#lecheminduroi”

On Friday, now-former police officer Derek Chauvin landed in handcuffs after going viral for contributing to Floyd’s death. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced he was charged with murder and manslaughter.

On Friday, John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced that Chauvin was taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Protests have erupted across the country over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who suffocated when he was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. On Friday, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Chauvin has been arrested and taken into custody. (CBS Local)