Ohio rapper Machine Gun Kelly is relying on the power of social media. The hip-hop star went online this week to tease a new movie and find out how much MGK fans are rocking with a temporary neck tattoo.

On Wednesday, Kelly hopped on Instagram with a quick slideshow. In the pics, he’s hinting at a new movie brewing with actress Megan Fox. He also asks if a movie ink job is worth permanently keeping.

“Should I keep the neck tat after this movie or nahhhh”

A few hours ago, Kelly went online to ask fans to fall back. Specifically, he encouraged people to let him live his best life.

“Just because I’m acting doesn’t’ mean I stop making music. Just because I’m making a pop punk album doesn’t mean I stop rapping. Just because ‘you’ fear something new doesn’t mean I’m going to. A creative’s job is to break the barriers not stay inside them. I’m bored of normal.”

“Stop telling me what to do. Thanks.”

Over the past few years, Kelly has shared stories behind his popular ink jobs. He’s decoded the true meaning attached to some of his most noticeable tattoos.

