Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Foxx Get Boo’d Up + Turn Up To Bloody Valentine

Ohio rapper Machine Gun Kelly has no problem putting his relationship goals on full display. The hip-hop star has shared a sneak peek at himself getting turned up with Hollywood girlfriend Megan Fox to his award-winning “Bloody Valentine” anthem.

Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Goals

Kelly went to his Instagram page with a priceless moment between himself and Fox. The clip features him driving around with Fox riding shotgun as they listen to the single receiving radio play. MGK also reminded fans his Tickets To My Downfall album drops in the coming days.

“just heard “bloody valentine” on the radio for the first time!!! #TicketsToMyDownfall drops in 8 days 😬😬” -Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram

MGK’s New Album Cover

Recently, Kells went to his social media pages to deliver some must-see artwork. His new album cover shows a sketched version of MGK falling – shirtless – into an abyss.

With his star power exponentially growing at lightning speed, Machine Gun Kelly looks to seize the moment again with his forthcoming fifth studio album Tickets to My Downfall. Executive produced by Travis Barker, MGK’s 15-track collection will house features from Halsey, Trippie Redd, blackbear, and Iann Dior. For fans eager to figure out the tracklist for MGK’s upcoming effort, all 15 songs will be revealed individually on bus benches throughout Los Angeles, creating a scavenger hunt frenzy for his zealous supporters. Only available at Target, Tickets to My Downfall will exclusively include four bonus tracks “misery business,” “roll the windows up,” “in these walls (my house),” featuring PVRS, and “love on the brain.”

The big reveal even sparked a few reactions in his comments section. West Coast rapper G-Eazy shared a co-sign and MGK’s longtime friend Halsey also showed him some attention.

“🔥🔥🔥🙌🏼🙌🏼” -G-Eazy

“forget u 🙄” -Halsey

That comments section just hits different sometimes. lol @machinegunkelly reveals new album artwork and tracklisting…. Halsey and G-Eazy in there reacting. lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/o0DuJxenYe — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) September 4, 2020

A VMAs Night To Remember

The big announcement came days after Kelly performed at the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony. MGK also shocked the world by picking up a huge Best Alternative Video award.

On Sunday (Aug. 30), Machine Gun Kelly broke new ground with his versatility following his show-stealing performance at the 2020 VMAs. After receiving effusive praise from Billboard, Vulture, and Esquire for his high-octane medley of “my ex’s best friend” and “bloody valentine,” MGK also became the first artist to win Best Alternative Video in 22 years for the latter. He’s also savoring his success on Billboard, with “my ex’s best friend” peaking this week at No. 7 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, and “bloody valentine” inching its way to No. 11. The former has over 40 million streams globally since its initial release last month.

Win, Win, Win

Following his big win, Kelly went to his social media pages to acknowledge the huge achievement.