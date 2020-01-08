Late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller has new music coming out. The fallen hip-hop artist’s family has announced a posthumous project called Circles is slated to arrive later this month.

Big Facts: On Wednesday, Miller’s Instagram page shared an open message to fans announcing the album and its January 17 release date.

On A Related Note: In 2019, celebrities Lil Duval and Jay Electronica remembered Miller’s life.

Wait, There’s More: In November 2018, reports claimed an accidental overdose on September 7 at Miller’s Studio City home in California ultimately killed him.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, Miller, 26, passed away from “mixed drug toxicity,” that included “fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol.” “The manner of death was certified as an accident,” a spokesperson for the medical examiner told Radar in a statement. (RadarOnline)

Before You Go: In September 2018, Houston rapper Travis Scott shared a Mac Miller-inspired freestyle during a Las Vegas concert.