Late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller has new music coming out. The fallen hip-hop artist’s family has announced a posthumous project called Circles is slated to arrive later this month.
Big Facts: On Wednesday, Miller’s Instagram page shared an open message to fans announcing the album and its January 17 release date.
Wait, There’s More: In November 2018, reports claimed an accidental overdose on September 7 at Miller’s Studio City home in California ultimately killed him.
According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, Miller, 26, passed away from “mixed drug toxicity,” that included “fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol.” “The manner of death was certified as an accident,” a spokesperson for the medical examiner told Radar in a statement. (RadarOnline)
Before You Go: In September 2018, Houston rapper Travis Scott shared a Mac Miller-inspired freestyle during a Las Vegas concert.
“It’s the superstar boy, Malcolm that’s my boy/Mac Miller I love you, always be my boy/From that 412, yeah/From that 41210, yeah/It’s that superstar boy, superstar boy/Mac Miller you the one, we love you f*cking boy/That’s my motherf*cking n*gga/Mac motherf*cking Miller”