Up Next

in WATCH 09/26/20 ∙ 7:00 PM

M.I.A. Turns Up To Her New Travis Scott + Young Thug “Franchise” Single

Written By Jonny Fastlane

@sohh @sohhdotcom
169 Views Comments Off on M.I.A. Turns Up To Her New Travis Scott + Young Thug “Franchise” Single

Houston rapper Travis Scott released “Franchise” with the help of Young Thug and music veteran M.I.A. The popular singer celebrates the release as she turns up on her porch. M.I.A. is known for sharing the spotlight with some of the biggest names in the recording industry. From performing at Super Bowl XLVI with Nicki Minaj, LMFAO and Madonna to her unforgettable “Paper Planes” with JAY-Z, T.I., Kanye West and T.I.

Comments Off on M.I.A. Turns Up To Her New Travis Scott + Young Thug “Franchise” Single

M.I.A.Travis ScottYoung Thug

Written by Jonny Fastlane

I'm Jonny Fastlane, My Mother owned a record label, and my father was and still is a DJ. Growing up in the 1990s in Flatbush Brooklyn, Hip-Hop became the soundtrack to my life. Before I knew it, I found myself interested in more than the music. I was equally as interested in the details of the people behind the music, as in hip-hop itself. As a young black boy in Brooklyn, hip-hop spoke to me personally. I'm a YouTuber, journalist, and media personality. Holla atcha boy!

Fivio Foreign Selfie Moment Pic

Fivio Foreign Shoots “Bop It” Music Video In Inflatable House