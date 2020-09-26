Houston rapper Travis Scott released “Franchise” with the help of Young Thug and music veteran M.I.A. The popular singer celebrates the release as she turns up on her porch. M.I.A. is known for sharing the spotlight with some of the biggest names in the recording industry. From performing at Super Bowl XLVI with Nicki Minaj, LMFAO and Madonna to her unforgettable “Paper Planes” with JAY-Z, T.I., Kanye West and T.I.
M.I.A. Turns Up To Her New Travis Scott + Young Thug "Franchise" Single
