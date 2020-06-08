Grammy-winning rapper Ludacris wants the NFL to do the right thing. The hip-hop heavyweight has come forward to single out the league for not apologizing to Black Lives Matter activist Colin Kaepernick for its negligence toward racism.

Ludacris x NFL

Last night, Luda went to Instagram and didn’t hold back on going off on the NFL. Cris said the NFL owed Kaep a much-needed apology nearly 4 years after he starting kneeling against police brutality before games.

“Dear @nfl don’t just say you were WRONG. Let Us Know WHO you were wrong To? #silenceofthelambs 🤫 🩸🐑 🐺” -Colin Kaepernick’s Instagram

High-Key Details

A few nights ago, West Coast rapper G-Eazy went to Instagram and kept things fully 100 with his issues toward the NFL. G shared a throwback pic of himself hanging out with Colin Kaepernick and targeting the NFL, showing his support for him.

“All these years later I’m still with @kaepernick7 The @NFL should go further and apologize directly to him. We knew then and we know now exactly what he’s been fighting for – the important issues he’s been trying to bring attention to. The fight continues… #ImWithKap” -G-Eazy’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Since last week, the Internet has erupted with savage memes aimed at the NFL. People took specific aim at commissioner Roger Goodell not apologizing to Kaepernick in the Friday night video message.

“Say his name, @nfl😠” -Hip Hop Memes Daily’s Instagram

Is their any player in particular that they didn't listen to? pic.twitter.com/ws6jGtPUEn — Damon J. (@freshface72) June 5, 2020

What time y’all apologizing to @Kaepernick7 and offering him a job? So we know it’s real pic.twitter.com/9BWXQfCnlm — SAY IT LOUD ✊🏾✊🏽✊🏿 (@Vince_Aries) June 5, 2020

Before You Go

Back in 2016, NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick sparked controversy by kneeling before games to protest police brutality. His actions ultimately made Kaepernick an outcast and use free agency as an opportunity to continue promoting Black Lives Matter.