Atlanta rap heavyweight Ludacris is sitting on some insane audio fire. During a highly-anticipated Instagram Live ‘Verzuz’ battle against St. Lunatics boss Nelly – that featured some technical difficulties – Luda previewed new music fans didn’t see coming.

Weezy F. Luda

One of the times fans waited for Nelly to fix his connection, Ludacris played an unreleased track featuring Lil Wayne. While if it’ll ever be officially put out is unknown, the title of the song is “Silence of the Lambs.”

Ludacris previewed that 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 with Timbaland and Lil Wayne during his #Verzuz battle with Nelly pic.twitter.com/FB7GRSWerq — Ton (@TonDreams) May 17, 2020

More Fire

As Nelly’s Internet problems took a little longer than expected, Luda played another huge track. This one featured popular Chicago hip-hop star Chance The Rapper.

Wait, There’s More

This past weekend, Social media erupted on Nelly over his Internet woes during Saturday night’s bout. The multiple instances sparked a flurry of hilarious memes roasting him.

“Who won last night’s @verzuztv‘s battle? @ludacrisor @nelly?” -Hip Hop Memes Daily’s Instagram

Nelly is over there jamming and we can’t even hear him half the time lmaooo #LudacrisvsNelly #Verzuz



Him: pic.twitter.com/d0O2497oky — Condoleezza Spice (@MrDubC) May 16, 2020

Yooo someone said Nelly is at Teddy Riley’s house coz his wifi keeps dropping! 🤣🤣🤣 #nellyvsludacris #LudacrisvsNelly pic.twitter.com/kLniWodRH3 — Silly Dee Badu (@blkgrlpoppin) May 16, 2020

Nelly ultimately took a hard hit because of his location. The Missouri native reportedly dealt with bad weather around his area.