Atlanta rap heavyweight Ludacris is sitting on some insane audio fire. During a highly-anticipated Instagram Live ‘Verzuz’ battle against St. Lunatics boss Nelly – that featured some technical difficulties – Luda previewed new music fans didn’t see coming.
Weezy F. Luda
One of the times fans waited for Nelly to fix his connection, Ludacris played an unreleased track featuring Lil Wayne. While if it’ll ever be officially put out is unknown, the title of the song is “Silence of the Lambs.”
More Fire
As Nelly’s Internet problems took a little longer than expected, Luda played another huge track. This one featured popular Chicago hip-hop star Chance The Rapper.
Wait, There’s More
This past weekend, Social media erupted on Nelly over his Internet woes during Saturday night’s bout. The multiple instances sparked a flurry of hilarious memes roasting him.
“Who won last night’s @verzuztv‘s battle? @ludacrisor @nelly?” -Hip Hop Memes Daily’s Instagram
Before You Go
Nelly ultimately took a hard hit because of his location. The Missouri native reportedly dealt with bad weather around his area.
Severe weather in St. Louis didn’t stop Nelly and Ludacris from exchanging hits Saturday in the latest edition of Verzuz on Instagram Live. The two rappers were set to go live at 7 p.m., but repeated issues with a Wi-Fi signal on Nelly’s part caused delays and even lack of audio at times. St. Louis, where Nelly lives, was dealing with strong thunderstorms, winds and possible hail Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. (CNN)