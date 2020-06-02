Grammy-winning rapper Ludacris is pushing the power of love. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to remind the world how pure affection for one another is a solution for inequality and hate. #BlackOutTuesday

Ludacris x Love

Cris went to Instagram Monday with a heartfelt post. Luda shared pics of both black and white children embracing each other.

“LOVE IS THE ANSWER ❤️🌎 @kidnation” -Ludacris’ Instagram

Karma

Sunday night, the Atlanta native jumped on Instagram to geek out over his mini-me’s life milestone. Cris shared a pic of himself alongside his teen daughter Karma at a graduation event.

“The Future Will Look Brighter Through Our Children. I Promise To Fight For That! Congrats @karma.christine Daddy couldn’t be more Proud 🙏🏾 @kidnation” -Ludacris’ Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Karma made sure to celebrate the special day. She went to Instagram to reflect on her graduation.

“Today was so special💖 Thank you for all of the love. #classof2020🎓” -Karma’s Instagram “Incomparable Intelligence & Stunning Beauty 🙏🏽” -Ludacris

Before You Go

Leading up to the big day, Karma kept fans updated on her lifestyle with various captured moments. Some pics featured her solo while others showed her clocking in friendship goals.