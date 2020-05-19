Grammy-winning rapper Ludacris is out here shocking legends. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to share some groundbreaking throwback audio of music icon LL Cool J‘s unreleased “Fatty Girl” bars.

Last night, Luda hit up Instagram to share some must-hear lyrics. The Atlanta native revealed sample issues ultimately forced the original version from ever dropping.

“ludacris If anyone ever ask me about some of the BEST MOMENTS in My Career PLEASE ADD THIS TO THE LIST! Surprising the Person WHO MADE ME WANT TO RAP when I was Kid with THIS UNRELEASED Version of “Fatty Girl” originally Produced by @pharrell & PHARRELL is on the HOOK. Original never got cleared because of the Sample. @llcoolj had 2 original verses that he left on the cutting room floor that he COMPLETELY FORGOT ABOUT! Who Else Gets One of their Idols To Smile Like This? Man my Life Is Complete. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” -Ludacris’ Instagram

During an epic Instagram Live battle against Nelly last weekend, Ludacris treated fans to some new music. The Atlanta rap heavyweight previewed unreleased music with hip-hop stars Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne.

Ludacris previewed that 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 with Timbaland and Lil Wayne during his #Verzuz battle with Nelly pic.twitter.com/FB7GRSWerq — Ton (@TonDreams) May 17, 2020

This past weekend, social media erupted on Nelly over his Internet woes during Saturday night’s bout. The multiple instances sparked a flurry of hilarious memes roasting him.

“Who won last night’s @verzuztv‘s battle? @ludacrisor @nelly?” -Hip Hop Memes Daily’s Instagram

Nelly is over there jamming and we can’t even hear him half the time lmaooo #LudacrisvsNelly #Verzuz



Him: pic.twitter.com/d0O2497oky — Condoleezza Spice (@MrDubC) May 16, 2020

Yooo someone said Nelly is at Teddy Riley’s house coz his wifi keeps dropping! 🤣🤣🤣 #nellyvsludacris #LudacrisvsNelly pic.twitter.com/kLniWodRH3 — Silly Dee Badu (@blkgrlpoppin) May 16, 2020

Nelly ultimately took a hard hit in the battle against Luda because of his location. The Missouri native reportedly dealt with bad weather around his area.