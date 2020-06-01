Grammy-winning rapper Ludacris is showing how fast time flies by. The hip-hop heavyweight has shared a look at his daughter Karma at a Class of 2020 graduation event.

Luda x Karma

Last night, the Atlanta native jumped on Instagram to geek out over his mini-me’s life milestone. Cris shared a pic of himself alongside his teen daughter.

“The Future Will Look Brighter Through Our Children. I Promise To Fight For That! Congrats @karma.christine Daddy couldn’t be more Proud 🙏🏾 @kidnation” -Ludacris’ Instagram

Graduation Day

Karma made sure to celebrate the special day. She went to Instagram to reflect on her graduation.

“Today was so special💖 Thank you for all of the love. #classof2020🎓” -Karma’s Instagram “Incomparable Intelligence & Stunning Beauty 🙏🏽” -Ludacris

Leading up to the big day, Karma has kept fans updated on her lifestyle with various captured moments. Some pics featured her solo while others showed her clocking in friendship goals.

A few years ago, she shared a priceless Father’s Day shout-out to Luda. In addition to dishing on how much she loves Cris, Karma credited him as her greatest inspiration.