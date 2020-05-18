Grammy-winning rapper Ludacris is doing his part as Georgia continues to reopen. The hip-hop superstar has announced his involvement in helping Atlanta locals receive free testing for COVID-19.

Luda Tests

On Monday, the rap heavyweight hit up Instagram to break the big news. The Georgia native announced free testing would go down tomorrow morning.

“My City of Atlanta! If you want to get Covid19 tested FREE OF CHARGE come join Mayor Brook of College Park and the Ludacris Foundation tomorrow between 10am-2pm at the Georgia International Convention Center. #freecovid19testing#ludacrisfoundation#ludacris 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾” -Ludacris’ Instagram

New Music

During an epic Instagram Live battle against Nelly last weekend, Ludacris treated fans to some new music. The Atlanta rap heavyweight previewed unreleased music with hip-hop stars Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne.

Ludacris previewed that 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 with Timbaland and Lil Wayne during his #Verzuz battle with Nelly pic.twitter.com/FB7GRSWerq — Ton (@TonDreams) May 17, 2020

Wait, There’s More

This past weekend, social media erupted on Nelly over his Internet woes during Saturday night’s bout. The multiple instances sparked a flurry of hilarious memes roasting him.

“Who won last night’s @verzuztv‘s battle? @ludacrisor @nelly?” -Hip Hop Memes Daily’s Instagram

Nelly is over there jamming and we can’t even hear him half the time lmaooo #LudacrisvsNelly #Verzuz



Him: pic.twitter.com/d0O2497oky — Condoleezza Spice (@MrDubC) May 16, 2020

Yooo someone said Nelly is at Teddy Riley’s house coz his wifi keeps dropping! 🤣🤣🤣 #nellyvsludacris #LudacrisvsNelly pic.twitter.com/kLniWodRH3 — Silly Dee Badu (@blkgrlpoppin) May 16, 2020

Before You Go

Nelly ultimately took a hard hit in the battle against Luda because of his location. The Missouri native reportedly dealt with bad weather around his area.