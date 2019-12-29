Vixen Lori Harvey is doing the least to make people think she’s not dating Future. The high-profile model has offered up fresh clues connecting her to the rap superstar.
This weekend, Lori revealed she’s currently in Nigeria coincidentally at the same time as Future.
Last month, Future raised eyebrows after sharing a Harvey pic on his Instagram Story.
According to recent reports, Lori low-key pulled through to Future’s 36th birthday party.
Harvey was spotted — surrounded by bodyguards — at Future’s 36th birthday party in Los Angeles on Nov 21. Harvey, the 22-year-old stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, has been keeping a relatively low profile since being arrested over a hit-and-run in October. She is due back in court in January. Prior to being linked to Future, she was seen out and about with Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son Justin Combs. (Page Six)