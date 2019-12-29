Vixen Lori Harvey is doing the least to make people think she’s not dating Future. The high-profile model has offered up fresh clues connecting her to the rap superstar.

This weekend, Lori revealed she’s currently in Nigeria coincidentally at the same time as Future.

Last month, Future raised eyebrows after sharing a Harvey pic on his Instagram Story.

According to recent reports, Lori low-key pulled through to Future’s 36th birthday party.

Harvey was spotted — surrounded by bodyguards — at Future’s 36th birthday party in Los Angeles on Nov 21. Harvey, the 22-year-old stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, has been keeping a relatively low profile since being arrested over a hit-and-run in October. She is due back in court in January. Prior to being linked to Future, she was seen out and about with Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son Justin Combs. (Page Six)

I really hope Lori Harvey destroys Future. Idk how she's gonna do it, but I know she can. My fighter. pic.twitter.com/WgKDD8TbsM — Kuwaiti Dinar (@LitSego) November 30, 2019

Lori Harvey might be the only woman capable of defeating Future. Sis is the Thanos we need for these toxic ass Scorpios



I STAN — 💫✨WOO 🇭🇹🙏🏿 (@TheJessieWoo) November 29, 2019

“Guys are like buses… miss one next 15 one coming” – Lori Harvey. pic.twitter.com/hthCYZfEB3 — raveen ❄️ (@xoraveen) November 29, 2019

Lori Harvey the goat man … got the king of misogyny posting her — kobe not bryant (@sportsfanatiic) November 29, 2019

Lori Harvey is being called “toxic” & a “bird” for dating normally in her social circles tells me everything I need to know about how women fall in these dumb situationships with men worth a fifth of svedka & a ring pop. Smhhh 🤦🏽‍♀️ — ABM (@imani_yvonne2) November 30, 2019

Lori Harvey went from Future, to Trey, to Diddy, & back to Future all in one year…



Salute pic.twitter.com/w9rfDfVbwn — Black Creative (@BiancaXaviera_) November 29, 2019

Future when Lori Harvey was done with Diddy pic.twitter.com/X2QVADCa6R — Captain Anti-Mjolo (@Just_Nandos) November 30, 2019