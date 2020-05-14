SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Vixen Lori Harvey is out here making last-minute pitches for Woman Crush Wednesday honors. The hip-hop model went online this week to share a gushy selfie of herself flexing major black girl magic.

Selfie Queen

On Wednesday, Harvey returned to Instagram with her latest visual contribution since May 1. Her pic features Harvey showing some fierce manicured nails and a message to a special someone.

Sunday Funday

In early May 2020, Lori shared a look at her favorite snack and gave a sneak peek at her watching ESPN’s “The Last Dance” segment paying homage to late NBA icon Kobe Bryant.

Lori Harvey wrapped up the weekend by showing off her jaw-dropping bikini body. The 23-year-old model and girlfriend to rapper Future updated her Instagram stories with two very revealing videos on Sunday – while the first showed the Pretty Little Thing influencer tanning her oiled-up body poolside, the second upped the ante as Lori flaunted her killer curves from the kitchen of her L.A. mansion. (The Blast)

Wait, There’s More

A few weeks ago, Harvey hit up social media with an unexpected selfie. The shot features Lori flexing her curves and natural beauty to her 2.1 million Instagram followers from an iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Before You Go

In April 2020, Lori turned back the hands of time. She shared a few flashback pics from her childhood.

“Lori Harvey sharing some throwbacks 📸” -Lori Harvey’s Instagram

Lori Harvey sharing some throwbacks 📸 pic.twitter.com/VWOdER9zoW — SOHH (@sohh) April 23, 2020