Atlanta rapper Future is making it no secret he’s really riding for Lori Harvey. In celebration of Future Hendrix having a ride or die and rapping about her on his new High Off Life album, we’re saluting the 23-year-old queen.
Queen Lori
From hanging out with Future to clocking in friendship goals with her celebrity pals, Lori is known for documenting her lifestyle to the masses.
Deeper Than Rap
On Future’s new High Off Life, he gives Harvey a major shout-out. The oral salute even sparked big reactions across social media.
Wait, There’s More
In February 2020, Future delivered a jaw-dropping bikini shot of his 23-year-old queen. The pic features LH showing off her booty alongside a pool.
Before You Go
Lori Harvey took things up a few notches. The 23-year-old shared a thirst trap-approved clip of herself getting out of the same pool.
